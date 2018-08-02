  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) – Several protesters turned out at Faneuil Hall Thursday to demand city leaders consider a plan to strip the iconic landmark of its name.

The group argues it should be renamed because namesake Peter Faneuil owned and traded slaves.

They want to rename the historic site after Crispus Attucks, a black man who was killed in the Boston Massacre.

The New Democracy Coalition, an activist group, has called for a black-led boycott of Faneuil Hall over the name. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh does not support a name change, saying “we can’t erase history, but we can learn from it.”

Comments
