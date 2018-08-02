  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:Dementia, Dr. Mallika Marshall

BOSTON (CBS) – Researchers in Europe find that both teetotalers and those who drink more heavily during middle age are at higher risk of dementia as they get older.

Researchers looked at 9,000 adults in the United Kingdom and found that people who abstained from alcohol were more likely to develop dementia as well as those who drank more than 14 glasses of wine a week. The more alcohol they drank, the higher the risk. And for those with an alcohol disorder, the risk of dementia doubled.

Researchers say drinking on one to eight drinks a week may benefit brain health but there are downsides to regular alcohol use like liver disease and cancer.

If you don’t drink, you shouldn’t necessarily start based on the results of this study, but if you do drink modestly, your brain may thank you.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s