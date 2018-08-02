  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:30 PMJudge Judy
    5:00 PMWBZ News
    5:30 PMWBZ News
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    6:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    View All Programs
By Dr. Mallika Marshall
Filed Under:C-section, Cesarean section, childbirth, Dr. Mallika Marshall

BOSTON (CBS) – More and more women worldwide are delivering babies by Cesarean section and a new review finds physicians’ fear of being sued may be a big driver.

It is general consensus that vaginal births are safer and carry fewer risks that C-sections yet the rate of C-sections continues to grow.  To find out why researchers in Ireland reviewed 34 studies involving almost 9,000 obstetricians and midwives from 20 countries.

They found that the fear of being sued over a complicated vaginal delivery was a major and significant factor when deciding whether to perform a C-section.

Other big influences included the belief that C-sections are easier to schedule and plan, the mother’s preference, and the misperception that C-sections are safer.

Experts say more needs to be done to promote the benefits of vaginal births worldwide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s