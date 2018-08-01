Anthony and Brycen are a sibling group of two of Caucasian descent. Twelve-year old Anthony is an active, social child who loves to play soccer. Soccer is a major strength for Anthony; he enjoys being part of a team and his skills are always improving. Anthony is also interested in video games and he is a huge fan of Michael Jackson music. In addition to knowing many of Michael Jackson’s songs by heart, he has also learned how to dance like him! Anthony is in the 6th grade in a public school, and he is doing well academically. He is very social and gets along with his peers.

Brycen is a socially engaging five-year-old boy who loves to try new things. Some of Brycen’s favorite activities are playing games on his tablet and playing with toy cars and trucks. Most of all, he loves to be outdoors so he can ride his bike. Brycen attends an all-day preschool and his teachers report he is doing well.

Ready for adoption, Anthony and Brycen would thrive in a permanent family consisting of one or two parents. They can be the youngest or only children in the home. Interested families will need to be open to post-adoption visitation with members of their birth family.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.