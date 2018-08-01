HARWICH (CBS) — Three men and one woman were arrested by Harwich Police after allegedly getting in a boat that was not theirs and taking it for a ride. They were arraigned in Orleans District Court Wednesday.

Lisa Shorey, 49, of Hyannis, Christopher Arms, 37, of Harwich, Geoffrey Curran, 23, of Hyannis, and Jason Mostacci, 36, of Danvers were all charged with larceny over $1,200.

According to police, at about 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday, the group “boarded a boat at one of the slips, started the engine and pulled away from the dock” of Allen’s Harbor Marine in Harwich Port.

The boat they chose was 36 feet long and worth about $400,000.

Having not recognized the group, Marina staff members contacted the boat’s owner. After the boat owner said that no one should be on the boat, the Harwich Harbormaster was contacted.

Police said the stolen boat was found about three miles outside of Allen’s Harbor.

A marina employee, escorted by the Harbormaster, drove the boat back to the harbor after the four on board were arrested.