CHELSEA (CBS) – Paramedics transported three people to the hospital after a car struck an auto dealership in Chelsea Wednesday afternoon.

According to police, the 44-year-old woman driving lost control of the car and hit F1 Motors on Everett Avenue just before 1 p.m.. She was taken to the hospital with apparently minor injuries.

chelsea building crash Girl Seriously Injured When Car Hits Chelsea Auto Dealership

A car that crashed into a building in Chelsea (WBZ-TV)

The crash entrapped a 12-year-old girl who had to be removed from the car by firefighters. She suffered a leg injury and possible internal injuries, police said. An 8-year-old boy in the car had apparently minor injuries.

The car also hit a parked SUV that was unoccupied at the time.

