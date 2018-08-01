CHARLTON (CBS) – At a packed, special town meeting, residents voted in favor of a ban on the sale and manufacture of recreational pot in Charlton. The proposed ban must go to a ballot question before it can go into effect.

It is the opposite of what the town voted for last year, and a reaction, supporters say to a proposal to put a massive pot farm on the lands of an orchard.

“We’re not anti-pot. It just needs to be away from schools. That three million square foot building was going to be 500 feet from the school we’re in right now,” said Stephen Koronis, a supporter of the ban.

The farm, run by Valley Green Grow LLC, would be the size of more than 15 football fields. Some residents worry that it would lower their property values.

The owners of the orchard say opponents of the pot farm used fear tactics to spread misinformation.

“It’s just a very few that can’t quite answer what their problem is,” said Nathan Benjamin.

The proposed ban will only make it to a ballot question with approval from the Charlton Board of Selectmen.