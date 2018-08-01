  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMSEAL Team
    10:00 PMCriminal Minds
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    View All Programs
By Mike LaCrosse, WBZ-TV
Filed Under:Boston, Mike LaCrosse, One Dalton

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s newest skyscraper is nearing completion.

One Dalton is set to be topped off sometime next week. The 742 foot building will be the third tallest in the city.

onedalton Boston’s Newest Skyscraper Is Nearing Completion

One Dalton under construction in Boston (WBZ-TV)

It will be a combination of Four Season hotel rooms on the lower levels and luxury condos on the upper levels.

“It’s now a city of three towers instead of two, it’s very cool,” said Shane Sampson, Suffolk Construction Assistant Superintendent.

dalton Boston’s Newest Skyscraper Is Nearing Completion

View of Prudential Tower from One Dalton under construction (WBZ-TV)

One Dalton broke ground in January of 2015. The building is shaped like a guitar pick or a Dorito. Since the winter, crews have built up a floor and a half a week.

“So in two weeks’ time you’ve seen three additional floors to the structure and if you blink an eye four days later we’ll have a floor wrapped in glass,” said Sampson.

The hotel portion of the building is set to open in April of 2019.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s