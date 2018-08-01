BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s newest skyscraper is nearing completion.

One Dalton is set to be topped off sometime next week. The 742 foot building will be the third tallest in the city.

It will be a combination of Four Season hotel rooms on the lower levels and luxury condos on the upper levels.

“It’s now a city of three towers instead of two, it’s very cool,” said Shane Sampson, Suffolk Construction Assistant Superintendent.

One Dalton broke ground in January of 2015. The building is shaped like a guitar pick or a Dorito. Since the winter, crews have built up a floor and a half a week.

“So in two weeks’ time you’ve seen three additional floors to the structure and if you blink an eye four days later we’ll have a floor wrapped in glass,” said Sampson.

The hotel portion of the building is set to open in April of 2019.