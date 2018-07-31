WESTON (CBS) — An elderly woman in Weston was rescued from her porch by a man passing by as a fire ripped through her home Tuesday morning. According to Fire Chief David Soar, when fire responders arrived at the North Avenue home, the woman was in her driveway suffering from second and third-degree burns.

Firefighters found the house engulfed shortly after 7 a.m. “They had heavy fire on the first floor, coming out of the front door, the front windows, out through the porch and then it quickly got up to the attic,” Soar said.

Neighbors told WBZ-TV that the man just happened to be riding a motorcycle past the home when he heard screaming. He pulled the 88-year-old from the porch to the driveway and stayed while emergency crews helped her.

The woman was conscious and able to walk to the ambulance when it arrived. She was transported to Brigham and Women’s Hospital.

The age of the home and debris inside the home made the fire difficult to fight, said Soar.

A cat is missing as a result of the fire but the woman was the only person home. No one else was injured.

No word yet on the cause of the fire.