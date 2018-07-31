  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots were set to have Tuesday off anyways, but one of their rookies earned the team some extra time to have some fun.

Rookie offensive lineman Isaiah Wynn provided the highlight of the night at Monday night’s in-stadium practice at Gillette Stadium. Wynn, New England’s first pick in the 2018 draft, successfully fielded a punt at the end of the session to earn the team two straight nights with no curfew.

Wynn muffed his first attempt and the reaction from everyone on the field was priceless, as Julian Edelman and Braxton Berrios both fell to the ground in disappointment. But Wynn’s fellow offensive linemen begged Bill Belichick to give the rookie a second chance, and Bill (with a giant smile on his face) allowed it.

Wynn made the most of his second opportunity and was hounded by teammates happy to get another night of R&R.

The Patriots announced a crowd of 17,425 on hand for Monday night’s practice, which was open to season ticket holders and Foxboro residents. The team will have Tuesday off and get back to practice Wednesday morning. But now thanks to Wynn’s hands, they’ll be able to enjoy some extra fun Wednesday night.

