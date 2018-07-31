  • WBZ TVOn Air

Merrimack, New Hampshire

MERRIMACK, N.H. (CBS) – Two people were found dead in a house fire in Merrimack, New Hampshire early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters say someone notified them just after 12:30 a.m. that a home on Gail Road was burning.

“Firefighters battled the fire and located two victims inside the home. The victims were removed from the home and were pronounced deceased at the scene,” the department said in a statement.

The names of the two people have not been made public yet.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire.

