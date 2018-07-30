  • WBZ TVOn Air

By Louisa Moller
Filed Under:Louisa Moller, North Korea, Wilmington

WILMINGTON (CBS) – Joyce Dalton still has the 1952 telegram saying her brother was killed in action, the letters her mother sent to him, and the awards the Navy pilot got posthumously. What the Wilmington woman does not have is her brother.

Ronald Dow Eaton was 22 when was shot down over North Korea during the Korean War. He was declared missing in action on June 25, 1952. To this day, his body has not been recovered.

“You couldn’t dwell on it. He didn’t want us to,” Dalton said of his passing.

ronnie2 Wilmington Woman Hopes Brother Is Among Remains of Soldiers Returned From North Korea

Joyce Dalton holds framed picture of brother Ronald Dow Eaton (WBZ-TV)

Now, Dalton and her family have a glimmer of hope that “Ronnie” will come home with the news that North Korea is returning the remains of 55 service members to the U.S. The move was part of a commitment North Korean leader Kim Jung Un made during a Summit with President Donald Trump in June.

Dalton, who has already turned over DNA, dental and medical records to the Department of Defense, must now wait for the returned service members to undergo forensic testing before she will find out if her brother is among them. If he is, she says her feelings will be simple.

“Probably relief that it’s over and he’s back,” Dalton said.

