BOSTON (CBS) — Patriots wide receiver Jordan Matthews will likely be sitting out the next few practice sessions.

Mathews left practice early after tweaking his right hamstring on Sunday, New England’s fourth day of training camp and second day in full pads. According to the Boston Globe’s Jim McBride, Matthews is expected to miss only a few days of practice.

Matthews reportedly grabbed his hammy after running a deep route along the sidelines. He did not immediately leave the practice session but eventually hobbled off the field.

The Patriots signed Matthews to a one-year deal over the offseason after he had 25 receptions and one touchdown in 10 games for the Buffalo Bills in 2017. His season ended in early December when the receiver was placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Matthews is expected to take over as New England’s slot receiver this season, so it’s imperative that he’s on the field and building a relationship with quarterback Tom Brady this summer. The Patriots will hold practice inside Gillette Stadium Monday night before getting an the day off on Tuesday.

Training camp practices will resume Wednesday, with New England’s first preseason game next Thursday against the Washington Redskins.