Filed Under:Wareham

WAREHAM (AP) — Police say a Massachusetts man has been arrested and is being charged a fourth time with drunken driving.

Wareham police say a police officer was driving down Barker Road on Friday night when he swerved to avoid a head-on collision with a vehicle travelling in the wrong lane.

They say 55-year-old Ronald Deshiro Jr., then continued in the wrong lane down the street before he was pulled over. Deshiro was arrested and charged with operating under the influence of liquor, negligent operation of a motor vehicle and marked lanes violation. Police say this is his fourth charge of drunken driving.

deshiro 003 Wareham Man Arrested On 4th Drunken Driving Charge

Ronald Deshiro Jr. (Image from Wareham PD)

Deshiro will appear in Wareham District Court on July 30.

It is unclear if he has an attorney through electronic court records.

