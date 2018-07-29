SCITUATE (CBS) – A 10-foot female shark died after it was accidentally caught in a gill net off of Scituate.

The Atlantic White Shark Conservancy shared a photo of the shark, which was brought to shore to allow scientists to take samples.

Some Facebook commenters were critical of how the shark was killed and the photos showing it hanging by its tail. But the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy said there was nothing illegal about how the shark died.

“This white shark was caught and killed unintentionally which is not illegal,” the organization replied. “The photos from our post are just after the shark was picked up from the boat to be moved to the ground for scientists to collect samples. Much will be learned from this animal.”