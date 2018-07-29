  • WBZ TV

By Pamela Gardner
By Pamela Gardner

BOSTON (CBS) – We finally had a more comfortable day with lower humidity, at least compared to last week.  Now looking towards August, the tropical air mass returns.

2017 dewpoint chart pm After Break From Humidity, Tropical Air Returns To New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Monday will still be comfortable with dew points in the low 60s.

Tuesday clouds begin to increase and the dew points slowly go into the upper 60s later in the day. There is a very slim chance for a pop up shower across western Mass. Otherwise we are dry.

Bermuda high builds again and we will feel tropical by Wednesday, through perhaps next weekend.   Humidity will become oppressive by mid-week with dew point temperatures back in the 70s.

The high pressure will keep any fronts from crossing over us, hence keeping the same pattern for a few days. The conveyor belt of moisture will allow for a daily chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms.  This energy looks to stay inland for the most part.

So if you live south or east along the coast, your rain chances will be much lower for the week. Also watching for strong storms Wednesday and Thursday that could produce (not only tropical rainfall) strong winds.

2017 500mb jetstream2 After Break From Humidity, Tropical Air Returns To New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

2018 precipitable water After Break From Humidity, Tropical Air Returns To New England

(WBZ-TV Graphic)

Overall the story for the week, is it’s a great staycation week again. Rain chances for the most part will be hit or miss at the end of the week. And hanging around a lake or by the ocean would be ideal to cool off from the heat & humidity.

