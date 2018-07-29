BOSTON (CBS) – Jon Keller is taking a closer look at the end of the legislative session on Beacon Hill. The deadline to get major pieces of legislation approved is Tuesday.

State House News Service reporters Katie Lannan and Matt Murphy joined Keller to help sort out what has been going on in the final frantic weeks of legislative activity.

Lannan and Murphy discuss the clash between the House and Senate over immigration law and property tax reform.

Keller @ Large: Watch Part 2 Of The Interview

