HAMPTON FALLS, N.H. (AP) — Three people were killed and a fourth suffered life-threatening injuries in a crash that went unnoticed for hours in Hampton Falls.

State police believe the crash happened early Sunday morning but it wasn’t reported until 11 a.m., when a passer-by walking along the roadway noticed the car hidden in a stand of trees.

Investigators believe the car was traveling west on Route 88 when it went off the road going around a curve.

Police aren’t releasing any names while they notify family members.

