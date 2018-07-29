  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:30 AMNew England Living
    12:00 PM2017 PGA Championship Highlights: Justin Time
    1:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    2:00 PMPGA of America Special
    3:00 PMPGA Tour Golf
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Puerto Rican Day Parade, Puerto Rico

BOSTON (AP) — The streets of Boston will be alive with the sounds of salsa music and delicious scent of tostones.

The city’s annual Puerto Rican Day Parade is set to begin and draw thousands of people.

The route begins Sunday at noon at the Boylston and Hereford Street intersection and proceeds up parts of Tremont and Cambridge Streets before ending at City Hall Plaza around 3 p.m.
A stage is set up at City Hall where musicians Willito Otero, Paddy Padilla and Pete Perignon y La Nueva Generación will perform.

The 51st year of festivities, run by the Puerto Rican Festival of Massachusetts, Inc, started July 23 with a flag-raising in the plaza.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s