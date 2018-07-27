  • WBZ TVOn Air

BOSTON (CBS) — There was a lot of speculation that Rob Gronkowski and the Patriots would rework his contract ahead of the season.

It could still happen, but according to Pro Football Talk, “nothing is imminent” on that front.

The All-Pro tight end is set to make $8 million this year, which is a bargain for a player like Gronkowski (especially when you see Jimmy Graham is making $10 million per year). He had an incentive-laden salary last year, and earned every penny of his $5.5 million bonuses.

While Gronk would love a new salary for this year, likely one that isn’t tied to performance, he told reporters Thursday that he never considered holding out for a new deal.

We’ll see if a new deal gets worked out at some point between now and the start of the 2018 season.

