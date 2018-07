PITTSFIELD (CBS) – One hawk in Pittsfield knows how to stay cool.

The hawk was caught sitting on a rotating sprinkler, and enjoying bursts of water that was sprayed into the air.

“That’s one way to beat the heat! Check out this cooper’s hawk enjoying a cool bath on a warm summer day,” the Massachusetts Division of Fisheries and Wildlife said on its Facebook page.

The state agency also posted a video of the hawk getting cool.