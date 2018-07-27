NEW YORK (CBS/AP) — The Yankees will be without one of their key bats when they come to Fenway Park next week.

Slugger Aaron Judge sustained a fractured right wrist when he was hit by a fastball and is expected to miss three weeks, overshadowing New York’s 7-2 victory Thursday night against the Kansas City Royals.

The Yankees said Judge had a chip fracture and that no surgery has been recommended.

The team estimated it would be about three weeks before Judge could swing the bat in a game.

Normally an All-Star outfielder, Judge was the designated hitter. He winced when he was stung by a pitch from Jakob Junis in the first inning, got an infield hit the next time up and then was pulled for a pinch-hitter in the fourth.

Judge is hitting .285 with 26 home runs and 61 RBIs.

The Red Sox and Yankees open a 4-game set at Fenway Park beginning Thursday.

