BOSTON (CBS) — Workers at the Necco factory in Revere returned to the plant Friday to pick up their last paycheck and Sen. Ed Markey was there to greet the laid-off workers.

The plant shut down suddenly on Tuesday, leaving about 230 people without jobs.

Sen. Ed Markey visits the Necco factory as workers pick up their last check (WBZ-TV | Jim Smith)

The company was purchased at an emergency bankruptcy auction in May by the company that saved Twinkies, but it was since sold again and it’s unclear if they’ll continue candy production.

Necco is the country’s oldest continuously operating candy company, according to a statement from Markey, having opened its doors in 1847.

Necco workers line up for their last paycheck Friday (WBZ-TV | Jim Smith)

The mayor of Revere has said several local companies are offering potential jobs to those recently laid-off, though not enough to fill every position.

  1. Chris Smith (@Christi16600205) says:
    July 27, 2018 at 12:31 pm

    Typical Mr. Frosty Markey move. Wait until it’s too late. Then show his mug to look compassionate. Keep making lies about Trump as the GDP goes through the roof.

