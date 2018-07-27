BOSTON (CBS) — Even after his historic rookie season for the Celtics, Jayson Tatum is turning to one of the greats of the game to get even better.

Boston’s young sensation has turned to former Celtics foe and future Lakers Hall of Famer Kobe Bryant to help bring his game to another level. Tatum posted a picture to his Instagram page of him working out with the five-time champ, with an inspirational quote from the Black Mamba himself.

Celtics fans may feel a little torn about Tatum working out with a former rival, but it’s not a bad thing that the young star is turning to one of the best scorers the game ever saw to advance his own game. Plus, imagine how irritated Lakers fans must be with the former face of their franchise helping a rising NBA star on their historic rivals get better. It’s only a matter of time until Magic Johnson tries to convince Kobe to take a break from helping the Celtics and focus on the young players on the Lakers roster.

But Tatum and Bryant sharing the floor shouldn’t be very surprising, as both have made it clear that they are big fans of the other. Bryant highlighted Tatum in a May episode of his ESPN+ show “Detail,” breaking down Tatum’s game and highlighting how he could improve. Tatum was more than happy to receive pointers from his idol then, so imagine his joy hitting the court with him this week.