MILTON (CBS) – A Florida man is accused of a sexual assault on the campus of Curry College.

The 50-year-old man was arraigned yesterday. The alleged incident happened on campus early Thursday morning.

Mario Larrondo is being held on $50,000 bail.

He’s been ordered to stay away from the victim, surrender his passports and wear a GPS monitoring device.

Larrondo is due back in court next month.