RYE, N.H. (CBS) – Police in New Hampshire picked up some hitchhikers of the four-legged variety on Wednesday.

The Rye Police Department shared a photo of two raccoons in the wheel well of a vehicle in the Dunes Motel parking lot. Police said on social media they were “trying to hitchhike.”

What are you looking at?! These little guys were hanging out in the Dunes Motel parking lot trying to hitchhike. We helped relocate them. pic.twitter.com/jkSjUrWun6 — Rye Police (@ryepolice) July 26, 2018

Police helped move the raccoons to a safer location.