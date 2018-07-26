BOSTON (CBS) — Day 1 of Patriots training camp is in the books, and it’s great to be focusing on football once again.

It was a muggy, wet day in Foxboro, and Thursday’s opening practice session was essentially a glorified walkthrough. Here are some notable takeaways from the session, which lasted just over two hours.

– There was a lot of on-field chatting going on, and that’s a good thing.

I saw a lengthy conversation between Tom Brady and Bill Belichick — roughly three minutes — on the field. From afar it looked like it was a football conversation.

Belichick also had a teachable moment with Rob Gronkowski, showing the tight end some techniques at one point.

Owner Robert Kraft was also on hand for most of the practice, and had a long conversation with Belichick. He also gave Brady a hug and a smooch.

– As expected, Brady got the majority of the snaps on Thursday. According to the Athletic’s Jeff Howe, Brady was 11-for-15 for the day.

Gronk also made a handful of catches during his time on the field, and he was pumped to be back out on the field.

– It’s looking like Trent Brown has the inside track to be the team’s starting left tackle. I sat down with the 6-foot-8 giant ahead of camp if you’d like to get to know him a little bit more.

Brown lined up with Joe Thuney at left guard, David Andrews at center, Shaq Mason at right guard and Marcus Cannon at right tackle to start things off. That could be your starting offensive line come Week 1, though a lot can change over the next six weeks. Rookie Isaiah Wynn is Brown’s biggest competition to protect Brady’s blindside.

– Stephon Gilmore was the first player to take the field this morning. He’s locked into the No. 1 corner slot with Malcolm Butler now in Tennessee.

The big question is who will play on the other side of the field opposite Butler. On Thursday, veteran Eric Rowe had the honors, and he made a handful of good plays during the offense vs. defense drills.

Jason McCourty was also on the field for drills after sitting out most of the spring.

– Brady’s receivers will be a big part of the conversation all spring, and it’s notable that receiver Phillip Dorsett saw some time on the inside after playing last season as an outside threat.

– Receiver Malcolm Mitchell was the only absence from the first practice, other than the handful of players starting on the PUP.

– At one point during practice, backup quarterback Brian Hoyer dropped a snap and the entire team had to run a lap. The entire team ran up the hills behind Gillette Stadium after the session.

There were also a handful of dropped passes during the practice, which meant a lot of push ups for those who couldn’t hold onto the ball.

– With the loss of Dion Lewis and Julian Edelman set to miss the first four games of the season, I highly recommend drafting James White in fantasy football.

– And I’ll close with a fun (well, not-so-fun) tidbit from our amazing sports producer Joe Giza.

This will be the 3rd time that Taylor Swift plays concerts in Foxboro as the #Patriots start training camp. 2013 – Pats lose to Broncos in AFC Championship 2015 – Pats lose to Broncos in AFC Championship 2018 – ? (Her 2011 tour played Foxboro in June)#WBZ @taylorswift13 — Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) July 26, 2018

Seems like the Patriots have a Taylor Swift jinx to contend with. Guess they’ll have to shake it off if they want to win the Super Bowl this season.

At least we know Patriots players are gonna play, play, play, play while haters are gonna hate, hate, hate, hate. OK, I’ll see myself out now.