NANTUCKET (CBS) – A state police trooper has cited a Nantucket driver for having an unsecured John Deere tractor on his truck.
“What could go wrong (#Nantucket edition)?” the Massachusetts State Police tweeted Thursday, along with a photograph of the heavy equipment seen unsecured on Old South Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Troopers used social media to warn of the dangers of transporting unsecured construction equipment.
“There is a right way to transport construction equipment. And then there is this… Needless to say, this represents a public safety hazard. Because to answer the question in the headline, there are a hundred ways things can go wrong here,” the department said on its Facebook page.