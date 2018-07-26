NANTUCKET (CBS) – A state police trooper has cited a Nantucket driver for having an unsecured John Deere tractor on his truck.

“What could go wrong (#Nantucket edition)?” the Massachusetts State Police tweeted Thursday, along with a photograph of the heavy equipment seen unsecured on Old South Road around 8 p.m. Tuesday.

What could go wrong (#Nantucket edition)? A Trooper at State Police-Nantucket came across this sight Tuesday evening on Old South Road. The driver was cited for having an unsecured load. Because, to answer the question, lots could go wrong here. pic.twitter.com/OBZV4abkEe — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) July 26, 2018

Troopers used social media to warn of the dangers of transporting unsecured construction equipment.

“There is a right way to transport construction equipment. And then there is this… Needless to say, this represents a public safety hazard. Because to answer the question in the headline, there are a hundred ways things can go wrong here,” the department said on its Facebook page.