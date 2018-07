BOSTON (CBS) – A man was stabbed near Copley Square in Boston Thursday night.

Boston Police say there was an altercation between two men outside of a convenience store and one stabbed the other. The victim then ran across Boylston Street and collapsed on a park bench.

No arrests have been made.

It is unclear if the suspect and the victim knew each other. The victim’s condition is unknown.

The stabbing shut down parts of Copley Square as police investigated the stabbing.