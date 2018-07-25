Kate Merrill took Joel to the Franklin Park Zoo to get to know him better. Watch their adventure in the video above.

(MARE Inc.) – Joel is a caring teen boy of Hispanic descent who can speak both Spanish and English. Joel has shared he would like a family that has a pet, preferably a dog. Joel likes helping to care for animals and he is described as polite and helpful. Joel enjoys playing basketball and looks up to Michael Jordan Joel also enjoys learning about magic, playing chess, watching movies, and reading books.

If Joel had three wishes he would wish to be the richest person in the world, stop world hunger and to be a Marine. Joel is in middle school and he does well with the frequent breaks and small groups in his classroom. At school he is very friendly and helpful. Joel’s favorite subject in school is math.

Legally freed for adoption, Joel will need a family open to maintaining contact with his grandmother. His worker feels he would do best in a two parent home with older or no other children. A family that could start off visiting with Joel as a visiting resource would be a great match for him.

For more information you can contact MARE: 617-964-MARE (6273) or visit www.mareinc.org.

Since its inception in 1981, Wednesday’s Child has been a collaboration of the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE), the Department of Children & Families and WBZ-TV/CBS Boston. Hosted by Jack Williams for 34 years, this weekly series has given a face and voice to the children who wait the longest for families. Wednesday’s Child has helped find homes for hundreds of waiting children and continues to raise awareness about adoption from foster care.