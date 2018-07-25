BOSTON (CBS) – For Patriots fans, which is to say most people in New England, this week is right up there with Christmas and the Fourth of July as celebratory times.

Patriots veterans report to training camp. Thursday is the first public practice. Believe it or not, we are just 16 days away from the first preseason game.

But something is a little different about Patriots reunion time this summer. While the Pats are still favored in most quarters to win their weak division and contend for another title, expectations are lower than they have been in years.

As the Boston Globe’s Ben Volin points out, one pundit has the Patriots winning 13 games but getting knocked out of the playoffs by Jacksonville. Another has them winning only 11 games and losing the AFC title game to the Chargers. The Chargers!

On paper, there are good reasons why analysts are a little lukewarm about the Pats this time around. They lost some key players in the offseason, Julian Edelman is out on suspension for the first four games, the defense might be shaky again. But as a lifelong pats watcher, I have a prediction – all this pessimism about the team is the best thing that could possibly happen to them.

The Patriots always do best when they’re underrated. No one does a better job than Bill Belichick in turning outsider skepticism – however justified – into disrespect, and using it to elicit over performance from his players. Does anyone seriously doubt he can do it again?

So bring on the doubters, I say. Nothing will do a better job of lighting a fire under this year’s Pats, and keeping it lit.

Your opinion is welcome. Share it via email at keller@wbztv.com, or use Twitter, @kelleratlarge.