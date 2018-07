TEWSKBURY (CBS) – Animal control is looking for cows on the lam in Tewksbury.

Billerica Animal Control tweeted Wednesday that three cows wandered away from their home on Blanchard Street in Andover. They were last spotted going toward the power lines on Bligh Street in Tewksbury.

Anyone who sees the missing cows is asked to call animal control at 978-215-9639 or Andover police at 978-475-0411.