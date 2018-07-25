BOSTON (CBS) – There was a special visitor in Boston Wednesday who you don’t usually see in the summer. Santa rolled up to Shriners Hospital on a ladder truck for a Christmas in July celebration.

The festivities were courtesy of the “elves” from the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation. They brought some unexpected joy to kids who can really use it.

With sirens blasting, Santa rode in style with Mrs. Claus and the elves, braving Boston humidity for the best reason. “It’s a little bit hotter than it is in the North Pole, but we’ll do anything for these little kids,” Santa told us.

The ladder truck raised Santa six floors at Shriners Hospital for Children to wave to the young patients. “These kids are going through tough times, so we just think they deserve Christmas twice a year,” Santa says.

The group went room to room with good will and even better presents. Nine-year-old Bianca Torres was thrilled. “I like it because it’s when Santa and the elves come, and they talk to you and they give you different presents. I feel happy,” she says.

This is the 16th Christmas in July that the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation has brought to Shriners. The hospital is one of the world’s leading centers for treating burn injuries.

“Being here can be difficult and hard, and this is the most normal, kid friendly thing we’re able to do for them,” says Hillary Smith, Shriners Senior Childlife Specialist.

“We’re so used to responding in a fire truck to some sort of rescue, but when we collaborate here with Shriners, it’s always love to the rescue. And that gives us a great feeling,” says Steve Turley from the Boston Firefighters Burn Foundation.