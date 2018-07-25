BOSTON (CBS) — The Red Sox added some depth to their starting rotation Wednesday.

The Red Sox announced that they have acquired Nathan Eovaldi from the Tampa Bay Rays, a 28-year-old righty who should provide some protection in Boston’s injury plagued rotation. Eovaldi was 3-4 with a 4.26 ERA and 0.98 WHIP in 10 starts for the Rays this season, striking out 53 batters while issuing only eight walks in his 57 innings pitched.

Best WHIP in AL Since May 30

Chris Sale 0.77

Marco Gonzales 0.96

Nathan Eovaldi 0.96

Sean Manaea 0.99

Justin Verlander 1.03

>>May 30: Eovaldi's season debut — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) July 25, 2018

In return, Boston sent Triple-A lefty Jalen Beeks to Tampa. Beeks made two appearances for Boston this season, one as a starter and the other as a reliever, allowing nine runs on 11 hits over 6.1 innings.

A seven-year veteran, Eovaldi is 41-50 with a 4.22 ERA in his 144 major league appearances (137 of which have been starts). He’s played for the Dodgers (2011-12), Marlins (2012-14), New York Yankees (2015-16) in addition to the Rays, and missed the entire 2017 season as he recovered from Tommy John surgery in August 2016. That was the second time Eovaldi underwent the procedure, having also done so as a junior in high school in 2007.

What makes Eovaldi most enticing for the Red Sox is his success against right-handed hitters, holding them to a .207 average this season. He gives Boston another trusted arm behind Chris Sale, David Price and Rick Porcello, with Eduardo Rodriguez out for the foreseeable future and concerns about Drew Pomeranz’s effectiveness as he returns from injury. While Boston will still likely target a reliever ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, they didn’t have to give up much for Eovaldi, who could allow them to move a starter to the bullpen should the need arise.