By Matthew Geagan, CBS Boston

BOSTON (CBS) — While there are some concern about the Patriots linebackers, there are very few worries about their defensive line ahead of the 2018 season.

Stopping the run was a big issue for the Patriots in 2017, but they went out this offseason and acquired a giant human to clog the middle on the line in defensive tackle Danny Shelton (learn more about Shelton and his incredible story here). There is also hope that their pass rush will be much improved from a year ago, thanks to a mix of veterans and youngsters.

Here’s a quick snapshot of New England’s defensive line situation heading into training camp.

(Virtual) Roster Locks

Trey Flowers, DE

Adrian Clayborn, DE

Derek Rivers, DE

Deatrich Wise, DE

Danny Shelton, DT

Malcom Brown, DT

Lawrence Guy, DT

On The Bubble

Adam Butler, DT

Vincent Valentine, DT

Eric Lee, DE

Everyone Else

John Atkins, DT

Keionta Davis, DE

Trent Harris, DT

Frank Herron, DT

We’ll start with the interior of the line, which will be anchored by a 335-pound behemoth with “Shelton” on the back of his jersey. The 24-year-old (yes, he’s only 24) gives the New England run defense an instant upgrade from last season, and a potential anchor for years to come. In Cleveland, he was the main cog on a defense that ranked fourth against the rush. There’s little doubt he’ll do the same in Foxboro, with either Brown or Guy lining up next to him.

Butler, Valentine and Lee will be battling with each other for a spot this summer.

On the edge, it would appear as though the Patriots actually have a decent amount of depth. It starts with Trey Flowers, who is a force of nature and a legit threat to get to the quarterback on every play. With 13.5 sacks over his first two seasons, the 24-year-old should start to get his proper recognition as a defensive stud around the league.

But this year, the pass rush won’t stop with just him. Adrian Clayborn is kind of a boom-or-bust player, as evidence by his six-sack effort against the Cowboys last season and 9.5 sack total for the season. But he has 30 sacks in his five healthy seasons, so if he can stay on the field, he’ll benefit from the attention Flowers will receive on the other side of the line.

If Clayborn does get dinged up or doesn’t live up to the hype, the Patriots have Deatrich Wise and Derek Rivers on the depth chart. Wise had a solid rookie campaign in 2017 where he saw a ton of action as New England’s second edge rusher, recording five sacks. If he can take a few steps forward in his all-around game, he’ll be a solid depth piece on the roster.

Rivers was a third-round pick last year but missed the entire season when he suffered an ACL injury in the preseason. He was an explosive pass rusher in college, with 37.5 sacks in his four years at Youngstown State. While missing all of his rookie year leads to some physical concerns this summer, he spent his missed time in the playbook and studying with his teammates. Expectations should be tempered for Rivers at first, but he could emerge as an important part of the New England pass rush throughout the season.

Stopping the run was a major issue for the Patriots in 2017, and getting to the quarterback turned into one as the season went on. This year, the Patriots should have vast improvements on both fronts.