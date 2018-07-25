MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police didn’t have to go far to arrest a man suspected of an armed robbery at a New Hampshire skate park.

Manchester Police say Victor Ramon Alvarado Vega, 27, robbed a 19-year-old at knife-point at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened at the Adam Curtis Skate Park on Maple Street.

Vega allegedly stole a $60 phone charger, then ran to the police station while the victim and his friends gave chase. The victim was bleeding from the temple but declined medical attention.

Officers found Vega when he left the police station’s public bathroom. The phone charger and a knife were found in the bathroom.

Police say Vega “became combative” in the booking area, trying to run when officers removed his handcuffs. He allegedly bit a police sergeant who tried to stop him.

When Vega continued to struggled, police used a taser to subdue him.

Vega is charged with attempted escape, two counts of falsifying physical evidence, robbery, simple assault and resisting arrest. He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.