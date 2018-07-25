  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    2:00 PMThe Talk
    3:00 PMDr. Phil
    4:00 PMJudge Judy
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Armed Robbery, Local TV, Manchester NH, Manchester Police

MANCHESTER, N.H. (CBS) – Police didn’t have to go far to arrest a man suspected of an armed robbery at a New Hampshire skate park.

Manchester Police say Victor Ramon Alvarado Vega, 27, robbed a 19-year-old at knife-point at 2 p.m. Tuesday. The incident happened at the Adam Curtis Skate Park on Maple Street.

Vega allegedly stole a $60 phone charger, then ran to the police station while the victim and his friends gave chase. The victim was bleeding from the temple but declined medical attention.

victorramonalvaradovega Armed Robbery Victim Chases Suspect To Police Station

Victor Ramon Alvarado Vega. (Image Credit: Manchester Police)

Officers found Vega when he left the police station’s public bathroom. The phone charger and a knife were found in the bathroom.

Police say Vega “became combative” in the booking area, trying to run when officers removed his handcuffs. He allegedly bit a police sergeant who tried to stop him.

When Vega continued to struggled, police used a taser to subdue him.

Vega is charged with attempted escape, two counts of falsifying physical evidence, robbery, simple assault and resisting arrest. He is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s