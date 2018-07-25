GROVELAND (CBS) – Police are looking for the person who shot at a driver in Groveland.

More than a week after a woman called police about a shot through her car window, officers say they just discovered the evidence to prove that’s what happened.

When the woman called police, she said she had cuts and bruises from the glass that shattered while she was driving near the Shanahan ball field in Groveland.

Police searched her car and found nothing to explain the broken window until Wednesday when investigators say they found a bullet on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

“This is a frightening and very uncommon situation in Groveland,” said Chief Jeffrey Gillen. “It’s a safe, family community. We take this incident very serious. We are actively investigating and we are drawing from resources at our disposal.”

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have information in the case is asked to call Groveland Police.