GROVELAND (CBS) – Police are looking for the person who shot at a driver in Groveland.

More than a week after a woman called police about a shot through her car window, officers say they just discovered the evidence to prove that’s what happened.

grove Groveland Police Looking For Person Who Shot Car Window

A bullet was found in a car a week after its window shattered (Image from Groveland PD)

When the woman called police, she said she had cuts and bruises from the glass that shattered while she was driving near the Shanahan ball field in Groveland.

Police searched her car and found nothing to explain the broken window until Wednesday when investigators say they found a bullet on the driver’s side of the vehicle.

bullet Groveland Police Looking For Person Who Shot Car Window

Bullet found in woman’s car in Groveland (Image from Groveland PD)

“This is a frightening and very uncommon situation in Groveland,” said Chief Jeffrey Gillen. “It’s a safe, family community. We take this incident very serious. We are actively investigating and we are drawing from resources at our disposal.”

Anyone who may have been in the area at the time of the incident, or who may have information in the case is asked to call Groveland Police.

