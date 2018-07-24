BOSTON (CBS) — The Mega Millions jackpot increased to a whopping $522 million just ahead of Tuesday night’s drawing.

The Massachusetts State Lottery says the cash option on the prize is an estimated $308.1 million.

The $522 million jackpot is the fifth-highest in the game’s history. No one has matched every single number since May 4.

A $533 million Mega Millions jackpot was hit in New Jersey in March.

Mega Millions tickets are $2 each and will be sold until 10:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The Powerball jackpot is at an estimated $147 million.