NEWTON (CBS) — Police, fire, and K-9 units responded to Newton-Wellesley Hospital for reports of a bomb threat Tuesday. The hospital’s correlating Urgent Care Center in Waltham was also threatened.

Newton Fire Department said they were checking the hospital out of an abundance of caution. The hospital and care center continued their normal operations as they were swept by Newton and Waltham Police and Fire Departments, as well as the Mass. State Police.

According to the hospital, nothing suspicious was found. The scene has since cleared.

“We’re confident that there is nothing inside that building,” Newton Police Officer Bruce Apotheker added.

The fire department told WBZ-TV the call came into the hospital directly around 9:30 a.m. They will continue to investigate where the call came from.