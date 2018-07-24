  • WBZ TVOn Air

AGAWAM (CBS) — A man has died after a large tree fell on top of his house in Agawam Monday night.

The man was inside the Pineview Circle home when the tree fell around 7:30 p.m. His identity has not been released.

agawamtreefall Man Dies After Tree Falls On His Home

A large police presence surrounds an Agawam home where a tree fell and killed a man (Photo Courtesy: Western Mass News)

Police said they are investigating the cause and cannot say if it was weather-related. The incident comes after Western Mass. was hit with heavy rainfall last week and Monday.

The area was closed for several hours as the police and fire departments worked to remove the tree.

No more information is available at this time.

