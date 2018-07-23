EASTON — Police say they used a taser to subdue a 24-year-old Easton man now facing a slew of drug and assault charges after he ran away from officers during a traffic stop.

Nicholaus Monteiro was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, possessing with intent to distribute marijuana, three counts of possessing Oxycodone, attaching plates to a motor vehicle, driving an unregistered motor vehicle, driving an unlicensed motor vehicle, driving a motor vehicle with an expired inspection sticker.

Monteiro was released on $500 bail and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Taunton District Court.

At approximately 11 a.m. Sunday, Easton Police officers Brianna Park and Michelle Franey made a motor vehicle stop on Foundry Street, where the driver allegedly had illegally attached license plates to a Mercury Sable sedan.

The driver, later identified as Monteiro, pulled his car into a nearby church parking lot. As he was speaking to the officers, he ran away.

After a brief pursuit, Monteiro refused to comply with the officers’ commands and allegedly began to charge at Park, who deployed her Taser to protect herself and immobilized him, police said. He was then placed under arrest.

Police said Monteiro had a large amount of cash, multiple oxycodone pills and marijuana.