  • WBZ TVOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 PMElementary
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A 15-year-old girl has died after an apparent assault in Cambridge Sunday night.

Police say the girl was reportedly thrown to the ground on Cambridge Street at about 6:30 p.m. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead on Monday afternoon.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was walking to an acquaintance’s house when she was shoved to the ground striking her head,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Cambridge Police and State Police are investigating.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s