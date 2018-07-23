CAMBRIDGE (CBS) – A 15-year-old girl has died after an apparent assault in Cambridge Sunday night.

Police say the girl was reportedly thrown to the ground on Cambridge Street at about 6:30 p.m. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead on Monday afternoon.

“The preliminary investigation suggests that the victim was walking to an acquaintance’s house when she was shoved to the ground striking her head,” the Middlesex District Attorney’s Office said.

No arrests have been made in connection with the incident.

The Middlesex District Attorney’s Office, Cambridge Police and State Police are investigating.