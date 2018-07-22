  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 PMWBZ News
    11:35 PMSports Final
    12:00 AMSports Final OT
    12:30 AMJoel Osteen
    01:00 AMKingdom Connection
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Local TV, Wicked Tuna

GLOUCESTER (CBS/AP) — A cast member of the TV show “Wicked Tuna” has died.

The program announced Sunday night that Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge died earlier in the week. Fudge was first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s boat.

“We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss,” Wicked Tuna tweeted.

The National Geographic Channel show follows several Gloucester-based boats that try to land bluefin tuna, which can weigh hundreds of pounds and fetch tens of thousands of dollars.

Fans of the show paid tribute to Fudge on social media.

No other information on his death was immediately available.

(© Copyright 2018 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s