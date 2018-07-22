GLOUCESTER (CBS/AP) — A cast member of the TV show “Wicked Tuna” has died.

The program announced Sunday night that Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge died earlier in the week. Fudge was first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s boat.

.@NatGeoChannel and @Pilgrim_Studios were saddened to learn that Wicked Tuna cast member Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge passed away this week. Duffy was the first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel. We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss. pic.twitter.com/Cw8Q8JKQHn — Wicked Tuna (@WickedTuna) July 23, 2018

“We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss,” Wicked Tuna tweeted.

The National Geographic Channel show follows several Gloucester-based boats that try to land bluefin tuna, which can weigh hundreds of pounds and fetch tens of thousands of dollars.

Fans of the show paid tribute to Fudge on social media.

Im very sad as Duffy was one of my favs. God bless him 💖. Prayers to all at this difficult time. — Tracy Huggins (@Tracyhuggins) July 23, 2018

RIP Duffy My sincere condolences to all who knew him. pic.twitter.com/AcdZXQWUHZ — Kimberly Moriello (@MrsMoriello) July 23, 2018

Very sad to hear about Duffy from #WickedTuna. Another son of New England gone too soon. #RIP — Big Dog (@JoetheBigDog) July 23, 2018

No other information on his death was immediately available.

