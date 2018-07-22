Comments
GLOUCESTER (CBS/AP) — A cast member of the TV show “Wicked Tuna” has died.
The program announced Sunday night that Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge died earlier in the week. Fudge was first mate on Captain Tyler McLaughlin’s boat.
“We join his family and friends in mourning his untimely loss,” Wicked Tuna tweeted.
The National Geographic Channel show follows several Gloucester-based boats that try to land bluefin tuna, which can weigh hundreds of pounds and fetch tens of thousands of dollars.
Fans of the show paid tribute to Fudge on social media.
No other information on his death was immediately available.
