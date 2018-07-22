BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are investigating the disappearance of a little girl’s wheelchair.

Gabriella Rodriguez says she noticed her 6-year-old daughter Maliyah’s wheelchair missing from their Brighton driveway on Friday.

“It’s her wheels, it’s how she gets around,” Rodriguez said. “She has fun when she’s out, she loves being out, she loves people and now she’s kind of confined to the house.”

Rodriguez says Maliyah has brain damage from a difficult birth and is unable to walk on her own.

“It was clearly a child’s wheelchair. I mean not only is it a wheelchair – that’s heartless itself – but a child’s wheelchair,” Rodriguez said.

The wheelchair is worth about $3,000.

Maliyah’s father Keith Roberts rushed over to his daughter’s home the second he found out the wheelchair went missing.

“I’m going to do anything for my baby girl so I went and looked for it immediately, that was my first initial reaction,” Roberts said.

Without the wheelchair the family fears Maliyah won’t be able to start camp on Monday. They hope whoever took it will have a change of heart.

“Just bring it back that’s all,” Rodriguez said.

“She doesn’t deserve for something like this to happen to her,” Roberts said.