  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    7:00 PM60 Minutes
    8:00 PMBig Brother
    9:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    10:00 PMNCIS: Los Angeles
    11:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
By Mike LaCrosse, WBZ-TV
Filed Under:Brighton, Local TV, Mike LaCrosse, Special Needs

BOSTON (CBS) — Boston Police are investigating the disappearance of a little girl’s wheelchair.

Gabriella Rodriguez says she noticed her 6-year-old daughter Maliyah’s wheelchair missing from their Brighton driveway on Friday.

maliyah in wheelchair Just Bring It Back: Parents Plead For Return Of Special Needs Daughters Wheelchair

Maliyah in her wheelchair (Family photo)

“It’s her wheels, it’s how she gets around,” Rodriguez said. “She has fun when she’s out, she loves being out, she loves people and now she’s kind of confined to the house.”

Rodriguez says Maliyah has brain damage from a difficult birth and is unable to walk on her own.

maliyah wheelchair birth baby Just Bring It Back: Parents Plead For Return Of Special Needs Daughters Wheelchair

Maliyah needs the wheelchair after a difficult birth (Family photo)

“It was clearly a child’s wheelchair. I mean not only is it a wheelchair – that’s heartless itself – but a child’s wheelchair,” Rodriguez said.

The wheelchair is worth about $3,000.

Maliyah’s father Keith Roberts rushed over to his daughter’s home the second he found out the wheelchair went missing.

“I’m going to do anything for my baby girl so I went and looked for it immediately, that was my first initial reaction,” Roberts said.

wheelchair maliyah Just Bring It Back: Parents Plead For Return Of Special Needs Daughters Wheelchair

Maliyah and her parents (WBZ-TV)

Without the wheelchair the family fears Maliyah won’t be able to start camp on Monday. They hope whoever took it will have a change of heart.

“Just bring it back that’s all,” Rodriguez said.

“She doesn’t deserve for something like this to happen to her,” Roberts said.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s