BOSTON (CBS) — Two men were shot in Mattapan and one of them has died, police say.

The other man has non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the shooting happened near Osceola Street and Hopewell Road around 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

Both victims were rushed to the hospital and one was later pronounced dead.

The shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information can call Boston Police Homicide Detectives at 617-343-4470 or anonymously leave a tip at 1-800-494-TIPS.