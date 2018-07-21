  • WBZ TV

YARMOUTH (AP) — Authorities say they’re investigating a Massachusetts fire as an arson.

The Massachusetts Department of Fire Services says an early morning fire Saturday on Route 28 in Yarmouth is considered suspicious. The building had been vacant for some time and had no utilities.

yarmouthfire Yarmouth Fire Being Investigated As Suspicious

A suspicious fire on Route 28 in Yarmouth. (Image Credit: Yarmouth Fire Department)

No injuries occurred as the fire was put out by crews from several fire departments. About half of the building was damaged.

State police and fire inspectors are investigating the cause and are asking anyone with information on what started the fire to call The Arson Hotline, which regards up to $5,000 for information that helps solve cases.

