WESTPORT (CBS) – State officials say they found E. coli bacteria in the drinking water at Horseneck Beach in Westport.

While the beach is still open, the water to the sinks, water fountains and rinse taps has been shut off.

The bathrooms are still open, and hand sanitizer is available.

The water is being chlorinated and water may be trucked in as a temporary solution.

State officials believe the heavy rain earlier this week may have contaminated the water supply.