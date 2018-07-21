  • WBZ TV

REVERE (CBS) – Thousands of people flocked to Revere Beach on Saturday to get a glimpse of towering sandcastle sculptures.

The 15th annual International Sand Sculpting Festival is underway. It is a showcase for artists who take millions of grains of sand and create something special.

revere sandcastle competition Revere Beach Hosts International Sand Sculpting Festival

Thousands of people flocked to Revere Beach to get a glimpse of towering sandcastle sculptures. (WBZ-TV)

It is estimated that 1 million spectators will visit Revere over the course of the three-day event to see the sand sculptures.

Artists from places like Russia, Ireland and the Czech Republic are taking part in the competition.

It’s a real treat for the huge crowds.

revere sandcastle ocean row Revere Beach Hosts International Sand Sculpting Festival

The annual event draws artists and spectators from around the world. (WBZ-TV)

“We’ve been coming to the sand castles since they’ve been doing it here and its just kind of a tradition,” said Joe Ingemi of Malden . “It seems like every year, there’s been more and more people. It’s amazing how artistic they are, how creative they are.”

Andrew Mallon traveled from Scotland to Revere for the festival.

“Specifically came for the sandcastles,” Mallon said. “They’re famous for being so nice. We’ve already seen some amazing sandcastles that you never see anywhere else.”

