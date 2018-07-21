  • WBZ TV

BOSTON (CBS) – President Trump weighed in again on the NFL national anthem protests Friday, saying commissioner Roger Goodell “must now make a stand” and suspend kneeling players.

Though NFL owners announced a new policy earlier in the offseason, the league and players association announced this week that it is on hold while both sides negotiate an amicable resolution.

That news came after a report that the Miami Dolphins were prepared to suspend players who protest during the anthem for up to four games. Owner Stephen Ross issued a statement saying the policy on protests was only “a placeholder.”

On Friday, Trump tweeted he “can’t believe” the anthem debate is “alive and well again.” Trump said players who kneel should be suspended for the season after their second time protesting.

Trump has a long history weighing in on the anthem debate. He previously said players who kneel should be “fired.”

Last season, Trump’s call to “get that son of a b—- off the field“ sparked a large number of pregame demonstrations around the NFL.

