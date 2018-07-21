HAVERHILL (AP) — A skateboarder has been killed in a Massachusetts crash.

Police say a 27-year-old man was hit by a truck while skateboarding in Haverhill on Saturday around 3:40 a.m.

A driver from Salisbury was driving a 2016 Freightliner truck when it hit the skateboarder, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released pending notification of his family.

No charges or citations have been issued. The crash is under investigation by Haverhill Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

