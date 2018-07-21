  • WBZ TV

    On Air Schedule:

    2:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    3:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    4:00 PMCBS Sports Spectacular
    5:00 PMRizzoli & Isles
    6:00 PMWBZ News
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Haverhill, Local TV, Skateboarder killed

HAVERHILL (AP) — A skateboarder has been killed in a Massachusetts crash.

Police say a 27-year-old man was hit by a truck while skateboarding in Haverhill on Saturday around 3:40 a.m.

A driver from Salisbury was driving a 2016 Freightliner truck when it hit the skateboarder, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identity of the man has not been released pending notification of his family.

No charges or citations have been issued. The crash is under investigation by Haverhill Police Department and Massachusetts State Police.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

w
Cancel

Connecting to %s